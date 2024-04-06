© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
How to handle unwanted insects in your home

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanKate Perez
Published April 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
As the weather warms up and insects emerge, you might find yourself with some unwanted houseguests crawling around.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses how to deal with boxelder bugs, spiders and other home invaders as spring approaches with entomologist Zach Schumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

Then, Iowa State University Extension horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins Schumm to take calls and answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Zach Schumm, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
Talk of Iowa Hort DayHorticultureInsects
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Kate Perez
