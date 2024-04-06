How to handle unwanted insects in your home
As the weather warms up and insects emerge, you might find yourself with some unwanted houseguests crawling around.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe discusses how to deal with boxelder bugs, spiders and other home invaders as spring approaches with entomologist Zach Schumm of the Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.
Then, Iowa State University Extension horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins Schumm to take calls and answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Zach Schumm, entomologist, Iowa State University Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University