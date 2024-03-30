Find the right fruit trees for your garden

Spring is the perfect time to plant fruit trees.

It will be a while before you can pick your homegrown harvest, but we can offer some guidance when it comes to finding the right trees. Suzanne Slack, a fruit specialist from Iowa State University, offers her tips. Then Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listener questions.

Guests



Suzanne Slack , assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University

, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

