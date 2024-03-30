© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Find the right fruit trees for your garden

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin Troutman
Published March 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Spring is the perfect time to plant fruit trees.

It will be a while before you can pick your homegrown harvest, but we can offer some guidance when it comes to finding the right trees. Suzanne Slack, a fruit specialist from Iowa State University, offers her tips. Then Aaron Steil joins the program to answer listener questions.

Guests

  • Suzanne Slack, assistant professor of horticulture at Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, ISU Extension horticulture specialist

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our new Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Tags
Talk of Iowa Fruits and VegetablesHorticulture
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content