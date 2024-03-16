Take time and care to transplant your seedlings
The recent mild weather may have you eager to get working in the garden, but experts advise patience for your seedlings.
On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, Talk Show Producer Dani Gehr talks with ISU horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes about the best practices for growing strong seedlings and how to transplant when the time comes for them to take on the outdoors. Steil and Haynes also take listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University