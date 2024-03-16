© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Take time and care to transplant your seedlings

By Danielle Gehr,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
The recent mild weather may have you eager to get working in the garden, but experts advise patience for your seedlings.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, Talk Show Producer Dani Gehr talks with ISU horticulturists Aaron Steil and Cindy Haynes about the best practices for growing strong seedlings and how to transplant when the time comes for them to take on the outdoors. Steil and Haynes also take listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor and consumer horticulture Extension specialist, Iowa State University
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
