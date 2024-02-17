© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Starlight, black magic or harvest moon? Cultivars to consider this spring

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

When you’re looking through catalogs or walking the aisles at the garden center, it’s easy to feel like a kid in a candy store.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, horticulturist Dan Fillius is your guide to the best fruit and vegetable cultivars to try in your garden this upcoming planting season.

Horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins the conversation to answer listeners' plant and produce questions.

Guests:

  • Dan Fillius, commercial vegetables and specialty crops field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
  • Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureHort DayGardeningIowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Related Content