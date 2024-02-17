Starlight, black magic or harvest moon? Cultivars to consider this spring
When you’re looking through catalogs or walking the aisles at the garden center, it’s easy to feel like a kid in a candy store.
On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, horticulturist Dan Fillius is your guide to the best fruit and vegetable cultivars to try in your garden this upcoming planting season.
Horticulturist Aaron Steil also joins the conversation to answer listeners' plant and produce questions.
Guests:
- Dan Fillius, commercial vegetables and specialty crops field specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach
- Aaron Steil, consumer horticulture specialist, ISU Extension and Outreach