Bus tour takes Iowans to iconic civil rights spaces

Waterloo Human Rights Commission Director Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr. has been helping people get up close and personal with history with his annual MLK Freedom Bus Tour.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Funchess about the tour which makes stops in four cities - Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma, and Memphis.

Waterloo City Council Member Nia Wilder joins the conversation to reflect on how her trips on the MLK Freedom Bus Tour influenced her decision to be more active in her community.

Later in the episode, Nebbe talks with University of Iowa alum Amy Rodriguez. The former student stagehand is returning to Hancher Auditorium the weekend of February 23rd to play the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in the national touring production of the musical "Hairspray."

