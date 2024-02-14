© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Bus tour takes Iowans to iconic civil rights spaces

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published February 14, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The history of the Civil Rights Movement can feel far away.

Waterloo Human Rights Commission Director Rev. Abraham Funchess, Jr. has been helping people get up close and personal with history with his annual MLK Freedom Bus Tour.

Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with Funchess about the tour which makes stops in four cities - Birmingham, Montgomery, Selma, and Memphis.

Waterloo City Council Member Nia Wilder joins the conversation to reflect on how her trips on the MLK Freedom Bus Tour influenced her decision to be more active in her community.

Later in the episode, Nebbe talks with University of Iowa alum Amy Rodriguez. The former student stagehand is returning to Hancher Auditorium the weekend of February 23rd to play the lead role of Tracy Turnblad in the national touring production of the musical "Hairspray."

Guests:

  • Rev. Abraham L. Funchess, Jr., pastor, Jubilee United Methodist Church Freedom Center
  • Nia Wilder, ward 3 council member, City of Waterloo
  • Amy Rodriguez, actor
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
