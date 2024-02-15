The people that technology culture leaves behind
Society's reliance on technology is not only a barrier but an equity issue.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, access to a cell phone is seen as a given in today's society, but technology isn't accessible to everyone.
First, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Megan Klein-Hewitt. She is the adult services manager at Ames Public Library and works one-on-one with people in the resource center, which includes helping people through digital skills gaps. Then, Neil Goettsch, a case manager at Inside Out Reentry Community, joins Nebbe to talk about technological barriers many incarcerated people face.
Later in the hour, Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of Gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, talks about technological barriers to older adults, and listeners share their experiences.
Guests:
- Megan Klein-Hewitt, adult services manager, Ames Public Library
- Neil Goettsch, case manager, Inside Out Reentry Community
- Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology, University of Northern Iowa