The people that technology culture leaves behind

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, access to a cell phone is seen as a given in today's society, but technology isn't accessible to everyone.

First, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Megan Klein-Hewitt. She is the adult services manager at Ames Public Library and works one-on-one with people in the resource center, which includes helping people through digital skills gaps. Then, Neil Goettsch, a case manager at Inside Out Reentry Community, joins Nebbe to talk about technological barriers many incarcerated people face.

Later in the hour, Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of Gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, talks about technological barriers to older adults, and listeners share their experiences.

