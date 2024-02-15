© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The people that technology culture leaves behind

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Society's reliance on technology is not only a barrier but an equity issue.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, access to a cell phone is seen as a given in today's society, but technology isn't accessible to everyone.

First, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Megan Klein-Hewitt. She is the adult services manager at Ames Public Library and works one-on-one with people in the resource center, which includes helping people through digital skills gaps. Then, Neil Goettsch, a case manager at Inside Out Reentry Community, joins Nebbe to talk about technological barriers many incarcerated people face.

Later in the hour, Elaine Eshbaugh, a professor of Gerontology at the University of Northern Iowa, talks about technological barriers to older adults, and listeners share their experiences.

Guests:

  • Megan Klein-Hewitt, adult services manager, Ames Public Library
  • Neil Goettsch, case manager, Inside Out Reentry Community
  • Elaine Eshbaugh, professor of gerontology, University of Northern Iowa
Tags
Talk of Iowa IowaTechnologyequity
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content