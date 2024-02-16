© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The classics don't have to be intimidating

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published February 16, 2024 at 6:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

War and Peace, Les Miserables, The Brothers Karamazov — these are some iconic classic works of literature that many readers find intimidating. Through her classics reading series, Anna Barker has guided hundreds of readers through these novels and more in the past four years. On this episode of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe speaks with Barker about reading and better understanding our world through classic literature.

Later in the hour: Storm Lake is the most racially and ethnically diverse community in the state of Iowa and it is thriving, but like everywhere, there are people in Storm Lake who need help. Many of those people turn to Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc., a community action agency (CAA) that serves 12 counties including Buena Vista. At the heart of this particular CAA is a woman with an incredible gift for helping others. Her name is Maggie Reyes.

Guests:

  • Anna Barker, adjunct assistant professor of Asian and Slavic languages and literatures, University of Iowa
  • Maggie Reyes, outreach specialist for Buena Vista County, Upper Des Moines Opportunity, Inc.
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
