New documentary highlights Hawkeye Elvis' burning love
Gregory Suckow, better known as Hawkeye Elvis, is a UI fan favorite, but a new documentary allows viewers to get to know him on a personal level.
Filmmaker Skyler Knutzen has been following UI's Hawkeye Elvis for over two years. His new documentary shows Greg Suckow's life and dives into an emotional relationship with his mother.
Then Jacob Meyer, associate professor of kinesiology, joins the show to discuss how exercise benefits mental health. Meyer isconducting researchat Iowa State University to learn whether different types and doses of exercise can improve mental health.
Guests:
- Skyler Knutzen, documentary filmmaker
- Greg Suckow, Hawkeye Elvis
- Jacob D. Meyer, associate professor of kinesiology, Iowa State University