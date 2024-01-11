© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

New documentary highlights Hawkeye Elvis' burning love

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published January 11, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Gregory Suckow, better known as Hawkeye Elvis, is a UI fan favorite, but a new documentary allows viewers to get to know him on a personal level.

Filmmaker Skyler Knutzen has been following UI's Hawkeye Elvis for over two years. His new documentary shows Greg Suckow's life and dives into an emotional relationship with his mother.

Then Jacob Meyer, associate professor of kinesiology, joins the show to discuss how exercise benefits mental health. Meyer isconducting researchat Iowa State University to learn whether different types and doses of exercise can improve mental health.

Guests:

  • Skyler Knutzen, documentary filmmaker
  • Greg Suckow, Hawkeye Elvis
  • Jacob D. Meyer, associate professor of kinesiology, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa University of IowaJournalism & MediaMental HealthAlzheimers
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
