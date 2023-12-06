What's it like to be a college mascot? We sat down with former Iowa mascots and asked them

These days mascots are big business. Whether for marketing, birthday parties or school spirit, mascots have become a major part of a university's identity and alumni pride.

Hear about the history of Cy the Cyclone, Herky the Hawk and TC the Panther, and then hear the story of how one Des Moines woman was offered a full-time job to bring her English bulldog to events at Drake University.

Later in the hour, you'll hear from three people who used to wear the suit, including a former Cy, Herky and TC. These former mascots offer a behind-the-scenes look at the process of becoming a mascot and the art of keeping their jobs secret.

This program was originally produced in January 2020.

Guests:

