Discussing promising new research for people with dementia

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published August 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
More people are expected to be diagnosed with dementia in the next decade. But new medication and early detection methods offer hope for those with dementia.

On this episode of River to River , host Ben Kieffer is joined by married couple Ann and Brad Langey. Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2015 and has participated in trials for new medication.

Then, Lauren Livingston from the Alzheimer's Association joins the program to discuss rates of Alzheimer's Disease around the country and in Iowa. Also in this episode, Director of Broadlawns Memory Center Dr. Yogesh Shah discusses the promising new medications for patients and answers listener questions.

Guests:

  • Ann and Brad Langey, married couple
  • Lauren Livingston, director of communications, Alzheimer's Association Iowa Chapter
  • Yogesh Shah, Director of Broadlawns Memory Center
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
