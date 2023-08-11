Discussing promising new research for people with dementia

On this episode of River to River , host Ben Kieffer is joined by married couple Ann and Brad Langey. Ann was diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease in 2015 and has participated in trials for new medication.

Then, Lauren Livingston from the Alzheimer's Association joins the program to discuss rates of Alzheimer's Disease around the country and in Iowa. Also in this episode, Director of Broadlawns Memory Center Dr. Yogesh Shah discusses the promising new medications for patients and answers listener questions.

Guests:

