Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

'Tis the season of giving to the natural world

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published December 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
It's the season of giving, but it's also a season of reflection. It's a time to think about our roles on this planet and the kind of legacy we're creating.

On this episode of Talk of Iowa, wildlife biologist Jim Pease joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss how we can give to the natural world and give gifts that deepen our connection to nature.

Guests:

  • Jim Pease, associate professor emeritus of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University
Tags
Talk of Iowa HorticultureWildlifeconservationIowa
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Madeleine Willis
