'Tis the season of giving to the natural world
It's the season of giving, but it's also a season of reflection. It's a time to think about our roles on this planet and the kind of legacy we're creating.
On this episode of Talk of Iowa, wildlife biologist Jim Pease joins host Charity Nebbe to discuss how we can give to the natural world and give gifts that deepen our connection to nature.
Guests:
- Jim Pease, associate professor emeritus of natural resource ecology and management, Iowa State University