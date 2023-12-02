© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
How to help wildlife with your landscaping decisions

By Danielle Gehr,
Charity NebbeKate Perez
Published December 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
As the growing season ends, people can help critters and pollinators with their planting decisions.

For a lot of gardeners and homeowners there is an urge to make things clean and tidy when the growing season ends, but if we want to make our landscape wildlife friendly, sometimes less is more.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Adam Jenke, Iowa State University associate professor of natural resource ecology, about ways people can support pollinators and other wildlife with their planting efforts over the winter. Then, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Adam Jenke, associate professor of natural resource ecology, Iowa State University
  • Aaron Steil, extension horticulture specialist, Iowa State University
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Kate Perez
