How to help wildlife with your landscaping decisions

For a lot of gardeners and homeowners there is an urge to make things clean and tidy when the growing season ends, but if we want to make our landscape wildlife friendly, sometimes less is more.

On this Horticulture Day edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with Adam Jenke, Iowa State University associate professor of natural resource ecology, about ways people can support pollinators and other wildlife with their planting efforts over the winter. Then, Iowa State University Extension Horticulture Specialist Aaron Steil joins the show to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

