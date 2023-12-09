Immortal grass and other tales from 30+ years of Horticulture Day

On this special Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll listen to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with several members of the Hort Day gang, recorded during a field day event IPR hosted with the Iowa State University Horticulture Research Station in September 2023.

But first, we reach back into the archives to listen to a November 2018 conversation with horticulturist Chris Currey on the long history of the poinsettia.

Guests:

