Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Immortal grass and other tales from 30+ years of Horticulture Day

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntosh
Published December 9, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Horticulture Day is a decades-old fixture, even surpassing the history of Talk of Iowa.

On this special Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa, we'll listen to host Charity Nebbe's conversation with several members of the Hort Day gang, recorded during a field day event IPR hosted with the Iowa State University Horticulture Research Station in September 2023.

But first, we reach back into the archives to listen to a November 2018 conversation with horticulturist Chris Currey on the long history of the poinsettia.

Guests:

  • Chris Currey, associate professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Donald Lewis, Jeff Iles, Aaron Steil, Cindy Haynes, Ajay Nair, Suzanne Slack, Adam Thoms, Laura Iles, Adam Janke, past and present members of the Hort gang from Iowa State University and ISU Extension
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
