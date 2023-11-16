What's next for Iowa's organic farmers

Over the last two decades, the annual Iowa Organic Conference has become an important place for organic farmers to share knowledge, for aspiring organic farmers to get the lay of the land and for Iowa farmers to connect with decision-makers and innovators from around the country. On this edition of Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe talks with conference chair Kathleen Delate about this year’s theme and keynote speaker.

Then three speakers at the upcoming conference discuss topics such as diversifying crops, innovations in organic livestock and dairy production, and how to transition to organic and meet certification. The 2022 organic farmer of the year, Dave Campbell, also joins the program.

The 2023 Iowa Organic Conference is coming to the Iowa Memorial Union at University of Iowa on November 26 and 27.

