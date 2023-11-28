© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The impact of new weight loss drugs on weight loss culture

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published November 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Diabetes and weight loss drugs seem to be a miracle, but the popularity of the drugs has led to shortages and some questioning what this means for the body positivity movement.

A new generation of drugs designed to treat diabetes and help with weight loss is transforming people’s lives and possibly even changing our culture. Talk of Iowa host Charity Nebbe talks with doctors who are navigating this new medical landscape with their patients and an Iowan who has been taking one of these medications for the last 18 months.

Guests:

  • Dr. Mara Gordon, family physician and writer based in Philadelphia
  • Jen Rouse, director for the Center for Teaching and Learning and Mounjaro user, Cornell College
  • Dr. Katherine White, clinical associate professor of internal medicine, UI Hospitals and Clinics
Talk of Iowa Physical HealthHealthcarehealth insuranceDiabetes
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
