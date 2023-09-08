© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Staying safe from RSV, Flu and COVID-19 this fall and winter

With cooler temperatures, the fall always marks the start of flu season — but with COVID-19 and a rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — the risk of another tripledemic is imminent.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine's Dr. Pat Winokur and MercyOne of Central Iowa's Dr. Aneesa Afroze to talk about how people can arm themselves and their loved ones against these viruses.

Later, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and experts say more Iowans are becoming vulnerable to "long COVID." IPR's health reporter Natalie Krebs speaks with Nebbe about this and long COVID survivor, Nora Boerner, returns to the program to share how the illness still impacts her life 3 years in.

Guests:

  • Dr. Aneesa Afroze, associate chief medical officer and infectious disease specialist, MercyOne Central Iowa
  • Dr. Pat Winokur, professor of internal medicine-infectious diseases, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
  • Nora Boerner, long COVID survivor
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
