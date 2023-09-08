Staying safe from RSV, Flu and COVID-19 this fall and winter

With cooler temperatures, the fall always marks the start of flu season — but with COVID-19 and a rise in respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV — the risk of another tripledemic is imminent.

On this Talk of Iowa, host Charity Nebbe is joined by University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine's Dr. Pat Winokur and MercyOne of Central Iowa's Dr. Aneesa Afroze to talk about how people can arm themselves and their loved ones against these viruses.

Later, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and experts say more Iowans are becoming vulnerable to "long COVID." IPR's health reporter Natalie Krebs speaks with Nebbe about this and long COVID survivor, Nora Boerner, returns to the program to share how the illness still impacts her life 3 years in.

Guests:

