Art is good for the soul — and the economy

The Iowa Economic Development Authority participated in a year-long study called Arts and Economic Prosperity 6, including 565 Iowa non-profit organizations. From museums, art centers, festivals, performing arts venues and more, the economic impact of these organizations is powerful. Randy Cohen and Sally Dix join host Charity Nebbe to explain the study's findings.

Later in the hour: the Danny Awards are an annual celebration of exceptional musicians with disabilities put on by Daniel’s Music Foundation, based in New York. Iowa broadcaster, actor and singer Ricky Bartlett has been honored with a 2023 Danny Award. Bartlett joins the program alongside Daniel and Ken Trush of the foundation.

Guests:

