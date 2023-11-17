© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Art is good for the soul — and the economy

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published November 17, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Recent research proves just how beneficial vibrant arts communities truly are.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority participated in a year-long study called Arts and Economic Prosperity 6, including 565 Iowa non-profit organizations. From museums, art centers, festivals, performing arts venues and more, the economic impact of these organizations is powerful. Randy Cohen and Sally Dix join host Charity Nebbe to explain the study's findings.

Later in the hour: the Danny Awards are an annual celebration of exceptional musicians with disabilities put on by Daniel’s Music Foundation, based in New York. Iowa broadcaster, actor and singer Ricky Bartlett has been honored with a 2023 Danny Award. Bartlett joins the program alongside Daniel and Ken Trush of the foundation.

Guests:

  • Randy Cohen, vice president of research, Americans for the Arts
  • Sally Dix, executive director, Bravo Greater Des Moines
  • Ken Trush, co-founder, managing director, Daniel's Music Foundation
  • Danny Trush, co-founder, president, Daniel's Music Foundation
  • Ricky Bartlett, morning show host, KMRY Radio in Cedar Rapids
Talk of Iowa IowaArtArts & Life
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
