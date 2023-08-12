© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

A central Iowa garden is the proving ground for the best floral and produce varieties in the country

By Charity Nebbe,
Samantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published August 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

All-America Selections is an independent non-profit organization that tests new, never-before-sold varieties for the home gardener, only the top garden performers are given the AAS Winner award designation for their superior performance.

As horticulturists all over the world begin testing new varieties of plants, Reiman Gardens in Ames serves as the test subject for All America Selections. Jessie Leibenguth joins the program to share how she trials new plants and some of her favorite plantings.

Then, Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.

Guests:

  • Jessie Liebenguth, senior glasshouse horticulturist, Reiman Gardens
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
