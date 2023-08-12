A central Iowa garden is the proving ground for the best floral and produce varieties in the country
All-America Selections is an independent non-profit organization that tests new, never-before-sold varieties for the home gardener, only the top garden performers are given the AAS Winner award designation for their superior performance.
As horticulturists all over the world begin testing new varieties of plants, Reiman Gardens in Ames serves as the test subject for All America Selections. Jessie Leibenguth joins the program to share how she trials new plants and some of her favorite plantings.
Then, Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners' horticulture questions.
Guests:
- Jessie Liebenguth, senior glasshouse horticulturist, Reiman Gardens
- Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University