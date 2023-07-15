Cool as a cucumber in the summer

On this horticulture day episode on Talk of Iowa, it's hard to be cool as a cucumber when you’re fighting off cucumber beetles or squash bugs in the garden. Professor of Horticulture, Ajay Nair joins the show to tell us how to get the most out of our favorite members of the cucurbit family. Then later in the hour, Cindy Haynes and Mark Vitosh join the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

