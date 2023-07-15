© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Cool as a cucumber in the summer

By Charity Nebbe,
Caitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published July 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

Cucumbers thrive in Iowa gardens and so does its cousin, summer squash.

On this horticulture day episode on Talk of Iowa, it's hard to be cool as a cucumber when you’re fighting off cucumber beetles or squash bugs in the garden. Professor of Horticulture, Ajay Nair joins the show to tell us how to get the most out of our favorite members of the cucurbit family. Then later in the hour, Cindy Haynes and Mark Vitosh join the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Ajay Nair, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, professor of horticulture, Iowa State University
  • Mark Vitosh, forester, Iowa DNR
