Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Trees get stressed too — here's how to keep them grounded

By Charity Nebbe,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published July 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

There are some guided meditation programs that ask participants to visualize themselves as a tree, grounded and peaceful, but trees can get stressed out too!

Trees are a lot more complicated than we give them credit for. On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, plant disease diagnostician Chelsea Harbach discusses symptoms of stressed trees and how to give your trees the attention and care they need.

Then horticulture professor Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners questions. To find diagnoses to your plant problems visit Iowa State University's Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

Guests:

  • Chelsea Harbach, plant disease diagnostician, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, horticulture professor, Iowa State University
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of IPR's Talk of Iowa
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
