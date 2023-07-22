Trees get stressed too — here's how to keep them grounded

Trees are a lot more complicated than we give them credit for. On this horticulture day episode of Talk of Iowa, plant disease diagnostician Chelsea Harbach discusses symptoms of stressed trees and how to give your trees the attention and care they need.

Then horticulture professor Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners questions. To find diagnoses to your plant problems visit Iowa State University's Plant and Insect Diagnostic Clinic.

Guests:

