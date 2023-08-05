© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

The singing insects of summer

By Charity Nebbe,
Katherine PerkinsMadeleine Willis
Published August 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
The Katydid, Scissor Grinder Cicada, and Snowy Tree Cricket are a few notable insects that sing sweet songs during the summer.

Late summer in Iowa has its own distinct soundtrack, provided by insects. They're loud and persistent, singing their songs for hours. Entomologist Donald Lewis joins this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa to explain the meaning behind the insect songs of summer.

Later in the hour, Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners' questions.

Guests:

  • Donald Lewis, professor emeritus of entomology, Iowa State University
  • Cindy Haynes, horticulture professor, Iowa State University
