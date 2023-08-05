The singing insects of summer
The Katydid, Scissor Grinder Cicada, and Snowy Tree Cricket are a few notable insects that sing sweet songs during the summer.
Late summer in Iowa has its own distinct soundtrack, provided by insects. They're loud and persistent, singing their songs for hours. Entomologist Donald Lewis joins this Horticulture Day episode of Talk of Iowa to explain the meaning behind the insect songs of summer.
Later in the hour, Cindy Haynes joins the program to answer listeners' questions.
Guests:
- Donald Lewis, professor emeritus of entomology, Iowa State University
- Cindy Haynes, horticulture professor, Iowa State University