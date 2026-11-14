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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Senate bill that threatens historic preservation law clears hurdles this week

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 14, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A Senate permitting reform bill would change a 60-year-old law that lets tribes and preservation groups weigh in before federal projects disturb historic places.

On this episode, we talk with Meskwaki Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Tieranny Keahna and American Cultural Resources Association President Shawn Patch, who share what is at stake.

IPR’s Gavin McGough and Rachel Cramer discuss the Dubuque Community School District's building consolidation plan, and how the USDA's new SNAP inventory rule could hurt smaller grocery stores and food-insecure Iowans.

Health insurance expert Pete Damiano details what to know about changes in ACA open enrollment, and Studio One host Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Gavin McGough, IPR Northeast Iowa reporter
  • Rachel Cramer, IPR Harvest Public Media reporter
  • Tieranny Keahna, tribal historic preservation officer, Meskwaki Nation
  • Shawn Patch, archaeologist and president, American Cultural Resources Association
  • Pete Damiano, professor, University of Iowa Department of Preventive and Community Dentistry
  • Cece Mitchell, IPR Studio One host
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh