Senate bill that threatens historic preservation law clears hurdles this week

A Senate permitting reform bill would change a 60-year-old law that lets tribes and preservation groups weigh in before federal projects disturb historic places.

On this episode, we talk with Meskwaki Nation Tribal Historic Preservation Officer Tieranny Keahna and American Cultural Resources Association President Shawn Patch, who share what is at stake.

IPR’s Gavin McGough and Rachel Cramer discuss the Dubuque Community School District's building consolidation plan, and how the USDA's new SNAP inventory rule could hurt smaller grocery stores and food-insecure Iowans.

Health insurance expert Pete Damiano details what to know about changes in ACA open enrollment, and Studio One host Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

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