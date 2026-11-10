Dubuque becomes the latest Iowa school district to downsize as it faces budget pressure

Students at Dubuque’s public schools will enter a consolidated district in 2028. The Dubuque Community School District Board of Education approved a plan Monday to close two middle schools and restructure its high schools as the district looks to cut $17 million from its budget by the 2030-2031 fiscal year.

It’s the latest and most dramatic cost-saving measure the district has taken in recent years, as declining enrollment and low state funding are pressuring its $170 million budget.

“We've been looking at multiple things to say, ‘How can we be more efficient,’ and we've been doing that since 2015, 2016, and we're getting to the point where we have to look at our footprint,” Superintendent Amy Hawkins said at Monday's meeting.

The plan closes the Jefferson and Washington Middle Schools. Hempstead High School will serve grades 8-9 and Senior High School will serve grades 10-12. It takes effect in Fall 2028.

Such downsizing is familiar to many Iowa communities. According to Hawkins, 19 out of Iowa’s 24 largest school districts are facing consolidations and closures, “in a time when our state has not [sufficiently] funded public education.”

The Dubuque community widely resisted the vote.

A petition asking the board to postpone the decision and reopen the planning process gained over 1200 signatures, according to organizers. Monday’s meeting lasted over four hours and drew over 150 in-person attendees. Members of the public came forward to express concern.

But the board was steadfast, approving the plan 6-1. Board member Nancy Bradley said the district’s financial path is unsustainable.

“This recommendation, that is here tonight, is well researched, it’s grounded in high quality and equitable learning. So, to delay the vote tonight would cause, I believe, a disastrous setback,” Bradley said.

The plan was selected from three consolidation scenarios introduced by the district in August. After a public input process, two task forces recommended it as the optimal plan at an Oct. 26 meeting.

It’s expected to save $4.63 million, a fraction of the $16.8 million needed. In the plan, the district recognizes “additional future reductions will be necessary,” including possible elementary school consolidations.

The district projects an enrollment of 8,800 students in the 2030-2031 school year, a decline of nearly 2,000 students, or 20%, from 2006-2007.

It has tried to raise revenues, running two bond measures in the past three years. Both failed to gain the 60% voter support necessary.

“We have reached out to our community and said, ‘We need your support to help us with some financial efficiencies,’” said Hawkins. “And both times that did not pass.”

But many community members remained dissatisfied with the process, coming together under the game “Before We Decide.” The group backed the petition and asked the district to slow the decision-making process.

Senior High alum and Dubuque resident Emily Brannon has been involved with the group. She recognized the district held public input sessions, but said input was not fully considered, and the presented plans were not adjusted.

“I would hate to see community schools close,” Brannon said, speaking before the meeting.

Still, she recognized Dubuque’s challenges are part of a larger trend. Brannon said the recent election gave her optimism for action at the state level to support public education.

“I know that's a big tenet that Gov.-elect Rob Sand ran on,” Brannon said.

Hawkins said she shared that optimism, but said the district’s problems require immediate action.

“We can't be [reliant] on hope anymore,” Hawkins said.