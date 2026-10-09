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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

2nd Congressional District candidate Joe Mitchell on affordability, partisanship

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanSamantha McIntoshKatherine Perkins
Published October 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Should it take a legislative supermajority to raise your taxes?

This November, Iowans will decide whether it should take two-thirds of the legislature — not a simple majority — to raise the state income tax. On this episode, we explore that proposal with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. We also hear from an advocate and an opponent of the proposal.

Then, a conversation with the Republican nominee for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District Joe Mitchell. Mitchell is facing Democratic candidate Lindsay James in the general election. We discuss affordability, the war in Iran, the trade war, how to restore faith in Congress along with other issues.

Part of this episode was originally produced Aug. 27, 2026.

Guests:

  • Karen Kedrowski, professor of political science, director, Carrie Chapman Catt Center, Iowa State University
  • Chris Hagenow, president, Iowans for Tax Relief
  • Linda Serra Hagedorn, co-president, League of Women Voters of Iowa, professor emerita, Iowa State University
  • Joe Mitchell, Republican candidate, Iowa's 2nd Congressional District, former Iowa state representative
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River to River 2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Executive Producer of Talk Shows and Program Director for News & Talk. Since 2014, Perkins has managed the broadcast schedule and sound of the news and information service of Iowa Public Radio, as well as has directed the long-term planning and oversight for IPR's talk shows, Talk of Iowa and River to River. Perkins has a master's degree from Sangamon State University (now the University of Illinois – Springfield).
See stories by Katherine Perkins
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