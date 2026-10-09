2nd Congressional District candidate Joe Mitchell on affordability, partisanship

Should it take a legislative supermajority to raise your taxes?

This November, Iowans will decide whether it should take two-thirds of the legislature — not a simple majority — to raise the state income tax. On this episode, we explore that proposal with political scientist Karen Kedrowski. We also hear from an advocate and an opponent of the proposal.

Then, a conversation with the Republican nominee for Iowa's 2nd Congressional District Joe Mitchell. Mitchell is facing Democratic candidate Lindsay James in the general election. We discuss affordability, the war in Iran, the trade war, how to restore faith in Congress along with other issues.

Part of this episode was originally produced Aug. 27, 2026.

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