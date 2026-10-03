Rep. Miller-Meeks on seeking a fourth term in Iowa's 1st Congressional District

Iowa lawmakers are back at the Capitol for one reason: a $15 billion steel mill, and what Iowa will pay to land it. On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's Grant Gerlock on the special session over that steel plant.

We also hear from Rachel Fey and Megan Kavanaugh about new maps that show how hard it is to get affordable birth control in Iowa.

Then, we talk with Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. She represents Iowa's 1st Congressional District, and is running for reelection against Democrat Christina Bohannan.

We also discuss a relay carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence throughout Iowa with Butch Niebuhr and Mitch Barloga. And, IPR’s Nick Brunner grooves us into the weekend.

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