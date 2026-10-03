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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Rep. Miller-Meeks on seeking a fourth term in Iowa's 1st Congressional District

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanNeve Kelley
Published October 3, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa lawmakers are back at the Capitol for one reason: a $15 billion steel mill, and what Iowa will pay to land it. On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's Grant Gerlock on the special session over that steel plant.

We also hear from Rachel Fey and Megan Kavanaugh about new maps that show how hard it is to get affordable birth control in Iowa.

Then, we talk with Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. She represents Iowa's 1st Congressional District, and is running for reelection against Democrat Christina Bohannan.

We also discuss a relay carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence throughout Iowa with Butch Niebuhr and Mitch Barloga. And, IPR’s Nick Brunner grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
  • Rachel Fey, vice president of policy and strategic partnerships, Power to Decide
  • Megan Kavanaugh, principal research strategist, Guttmacher Institute
  • Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa's 1st Congressional District
  • Butch Niebuhr, board member, Iowa coordinator, American Discovery Trail Society
  • Mitch Barloga, board member, northern Indiana coordinator, American Discovery Trail Society
  • Nick Brunner, IPR Studio One program director
River to River
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley