Rep. Miller-Meeks on seeking a fourth term in Iowa's 1st Congressional District
Iowa lawmakers are back at the Capitol for one reason: a $15 billion steel mill, and what Iowa will pay to land it. On this Newsbuzz episode, IPR's Grant Gerlock on the special session over that steel plant.
We also hear from Rachel Fey and Megan Kavanaugh about new maps that show how hard it is to get affordable birth control in Iowa.
Then, we talk with Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks. She represents Iowa's 1st Congressional District, and is running for reelection against Democrat Christina Bohannan.
We also discuss a relay carrying a copy of the Declaration of Independence throughout Iowa with Butch Niebuhr and Mitch Barloga. And, IPR’s Nick Brunner grooves us into the weekend.
Guests:
- Grant Gerlock, IPR assistant news director
- Rachel Fey, vice president of policy and strategic partnerships, Power to Decide
- Megan Kavanaugh, principal research strategist, Guttmacher Institute
- Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, Iowa's 1st Congressional District
- Butch Niebuhr, board member, Iowa coordinator, American Discovery Trail Society
- Mitch Barloga, board member, northern Indiana coordinator, American Discovery Trail Society
- Nick Brunner, IPR Studio One program director