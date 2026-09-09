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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa native reflects on his 9/11 volunteer experience 25 years later

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshNeve Kelley
Published September 9, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Ottumwa native John Paluska's respirator from volunteering at the World Trade Center site on September 11, 2001, and combat shrapnel from serving as an Army Green Beret are now part of a 25th anniversary exhibit at the National 9/11 Memorial & Museum.

On this episode, we revisit September 11th and the events that followed for Paluska. He recounts the day he watched from his college dormitory roof in New York City as the second tower collapsed, his days of volunteering at Ground Zero, his military career it inspired, and the continued years-long effort to bring his Afghan Special Forces counterpart to safety.

Then, University of Iowa historian Colin Gordon joins us to look at how the events of 9/11 reshaped domestic spending and priorities over the last 25 years.

Guests:

  • John Paluska, retired U.S. Army Green Beret, co-founder, 9/11 Memorial & Museum Visionary Network
  • Colin Gordon, professor of history, University of Iowa
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River to River VeteransMilitaryfederal government
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
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Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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