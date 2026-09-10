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Former Iowan reflects on surviving the Pentagon attack 25 years after 9/11

Iowa Public Radio | By Sheila Brummer
Published September 10, 2026 at 11:42 AM CDT
A group of military members and their families are sitting while attending a ceremony.
Courtesy of White House Photographer Eric Draper
John Grote (second from right) and his family attend a ceremony in 2002 at the Pentagon, marking the first anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Sioux City native John Grote plans to return to the Pentagon for the 25th anniversary of 9/11. As a potential witness in the prosecution of the men accused of planning the attacks, he says he’s still waiting for justice.

Smoke and flames filled the Pentagon in as John Grote joined a small group trying to reach people trapped in the aftermath.

A short time earlier, American Airlines Flight 77 struck about 150 yards from his office in Arlington, Virginia. It was Sept. 11, 2001. The terrorist attacks that day killed nearly 3,000 people at the Pentagon, the World Trade Center in New York City and in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Grote made it outside to safety but returned when he heard calls for help.

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The major for the Iowa Army National Guard climbed through an opening on the first floor, used a fire extinguisher and helped clear debris to get survivors out.

“I was burned on the top of my head and on the top of my back from jet fuel dripping down on top of us when we were rescuing some people out of the Navy operations center,” Grote said. “Fortunately, my injuries weren't life-threatening.”

Two men stand in front of a display featuring a military uniform. There is a flower arrangement between them on the ground.
Courtesy of John Grote
John Grote and his father visit the Brig. Gen. Bud and Doris Day Interpretive Center in South Sioux City, Nebraska, where the uniform Grote wore on Sept. 11, 2001, is displayed. Nearby, Siouxland Freedom Park plans to hold a ceremony marking the 25th anniversary of the terrorists attacks.

Grote later received a Purple Heart for his wounds and the Soldier’s Medal for his rescue efforts. But he never considered what he did that day heroic.

“Everybody always asks me, why did you do it?” Grote said. “My thought has always been, well, I would hope to God that if I was the one stuck in there, somebody else would be trying to dig me out.”

Photo of a building that is partially destroyed. There is emergency equipment around it.
Courtesy of TSGT Cedric H. Rudisill, USAF
Aerial view of the Pentagon Building located in Arlington, Virginia, showing emergency crews responding to the destruction caused when a hijacked commercial jetliner crashed into the southwest corner of the building, during the 9/11 terrorists attacks.

Twenty-five years later, the Sioux City native and Iowa State University graduate still struggles with the memory of those they couldn’t save.

“My regret there, and my survivor's guilt there, is that we could still hear people screaming that we absolutely could not get to,” he said.

Now 65 and living in Wyoming, Grote retired as a colonel in 2015. He plans to attend Friday’s anniversary ceremony at the Pentagon, his first visit back to Arlington in several years.

He remembers the massive crowd that gathered for the first anniversary, when thousands stood on the grounds where the Pentagon Memorial now sits. Since then, he said, the observances have become smaller and largely limited to survivors and victims’ families.

Waiting for justice

Since 2012, Grote has traveled to Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, six times to observe pretrial proceedings for the men accused of planning the attacks. He has been named a prosecution witness and could testify when the case goes to trial.

A group of people is standing near a brick sign that says Camp Justice, Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
Courtesy of John Grote
John Grote stands with other court observers outside the courtroom complex at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.

Four defendants — Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, Walid bin Attash, Mustafa al-Hawsawi and Ali Abdul Aziz Ali — are scheduled to go on trial in June 2028. The case has faced years of legal disputes and delays.

The wait has been frustrating for Grote.

“My heart of hearts knows that they're eventually going to get through this, sentence these guys, hopefully to death, like they're on trial for," he said. "But I look at it and say, 25 years later, really? It's just incredible to me that it's taken this long."

While in Washington, D.C., this week, Grote plans to meet with members of the prosecution team.
A soldier walks hand-in-hand with a young girl with long blonde hair and a red dress.
Courtesy of John Grote
John Grote and his daughter visit the Pentagon Memorial in 2012.

“We’re not looking for closure,” Grote recalled telling reporters years ago. “We’re looking for justice.”

An impact across generations

The 9/11 attacks shaped the lives of Grote’s two sons. Both were in grade school on Sept. 11, 2001, and later joined the military — a decision their father said grew out of that day.

At an anniversary observance, Grote spoke with then-Vice President Joe Biden. One of Grote's son had just returned from Iraq, and the other was headed to Afghanistan.

"Biden talked about the 9/11 generation and told me, 'I don’t think there’s a better example than your family,'” Grote said.

Both sons survived their deployments.

A photo of four men. Three are wearing military gear.
Courtesy of John Grote
John Grote (left) and his sons, Collin and Michael, join President Barack Obama at a ceremony marking the 10th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

For Grote, reflecting on 9/11 means finding a balance. He tries not to let the attacks define his life. But around the anniversary, he watches documentaries and thinks more about those who were killed and the strangers who rushed into danger alongside him.

“I wasn’t doing anything special,” Grote said. “I just did what I would hope somebody would have done for me.”
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Sheila Brummer
Sheila Brummer is IPR's Western Iowa Reporter, with expertise in reporting on immigrant and indigenous communities, agriculture, the environment and weather in order to help Iowans better understand their communities and the state. She's covered flooding in western Iowa, immigrants and refugees settling in Iowa, and scientific partnerships monitoring wildlife populations, among many more stories, for IPR, NPR and other media organizations. Brummer is a graduate of Buena Vista University.
See stories by Sheila Brummer
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