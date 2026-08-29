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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Student visa policy changes impact international students across Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani GehrNeve Kelley
Published August 29, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa is caught in the middle of an escalating trade war between the US and Canada.

On this Newsbuzz edition, we talk about what that means for Iowa’s economy, and your wallet. First, we hear from IPR's Meghan McKinney and Isabella Luu about Iowa's new property tax law, and Iowa State University professor Sunghun Lim discusses the economic impacts the trade war will have in Iowa.

We discuss the two Iowa clergy members are running for Congress and openly grounding their campaigns in faith with NPR's religion correspondent Jason DeRose. Steph Conquest-Ware of the Midwest Newsroom also joins us to talk about the visa rules on Iowa college campuses, and the impacts on international students. State climatologist Justin Glisan gives us the forecast, and we talk about Dolly Parton Imagination Library early literacy skill building program in Iowa with Jen Arends of United Way North Central Iowa.

Then, Studio One host Tressa Glass grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Meghan McKinney, Morning Edition host, IPR News
  • Isabella Luu, central Iowa reporter, IPR News
  • Sunghun Lim, associate professor in economics, Iowa State University, chair, International Agricultural Trade Research Consortium
  • Jason DeRose, religion correspondent, NPR
  • Steph Conquest-Ware, reporting fellow and immigration reporter, the Midwest Newsroom
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist
  • Jen Arends, CEO, United Way North Central Iowa
  • Tressa Glass, host, Studio One
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River to River TaxestariffsInternational studentsEducationWeather
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Neve Kelley
Neve Kelley is IPR's talk show production assistant. She recently graduated from Oberlin College, where she studied English, environmental studies, writing and communication. She is originally from Peoria, Illinois. She uses her passion for community-centered storytelling to showcase the people, culture and arts that shape Iowa. Some of her favorite things to do in Iowa include going to shows at Codfish Hollow and the Englert, visiting different coffee shops and taking yoga classes.
See stories by Neve Kelley
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