Student visa policy changes impact international students across Iowa

Iowa is caught in the middle of an escalating trade war between the US and Canada.

On this Newsbuzz edition, we talk about what that means for Iowa’s economy, and your wallet. First, we hear from IPR's Meghan McKinney and Isabella Luu about Iowa's new property tax law, and Iowa State University professor Sunghun Lim discusses the economic impacts the trade war will have in Iowa.

We discuss the two Iowa clergy members are running for Congress and openly grounding their campaigns in faith with NPR's religion correspondent Jason DeRose. Steph Conquest-Ware of the Midwest Newsroom also joins us to talk about the visa rules on Iowa college campuses, and the impacts on international students. State climatologist Justin Glisan gives us the forecast, and we talk about Dolly Parton Imagination Library early literacy skill building program in Iowa with Jen Arends of United Way North Central Iowa.

Then, Studio One host Tressa Glass grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

