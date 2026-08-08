The Senate's Farm Bill stalls, along with billions in conservation dollars
The Senate's farm bill has stalled along with billions in conservation money. WCMU’s Emma George-Griffin discusses what that means for farmers.
We also take a look at new state rules for the biggest power line buildout in Iowa history, Pell Grants for workforce development, a medical malpractice shake-up at the Iowa Supreme Court and what it actually takes to bring the Iowa State Fair to life.
Guests:
- Emma George-Griffin, reporter, WCMU
- Isabella Luu, reporter, IPR News
- Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
- William Morris, reporter, Des Moines Register
- Hailey Peck, reporter, Quad City Times
- Tony Dehner, host, Studio One