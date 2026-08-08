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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The Senate's Farm Bill stalls, along with billions in conservation dollars

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 8, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Senate's farm bill has stalled along with billions in conservation money. WCMU’s Emma George-Griffin discusses what that means for farmers.

We also take a look at new state rules for the biggest power line buildout in Iowa history, Pell Grants for workforce development, a medical malpractice shake-up at the Iowa Supreme Court and what it actually takes to bring the Iowa State Fair to life.

Guests:

  • Emma George-Griffin, reporter, WCMU 
  • Isabella Luu, reporter, IPR News
  • Cami Koons, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch 
  • William Morris, reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Hailey Peck, reporter, Quad City Times
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One
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Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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