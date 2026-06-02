© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Why an 800-year-old legal tool is under scrutiny in immigration law

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published June 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It is one of the oldest legal protections in the western world — the right to challenge your imprisonment before a judge, habeas corpus. Now habeas corpus is at the center of a constitutional fight over immigration detention playing out in courtrooms across the Midwest, including here in Iowa.

The Midwest Newsroom and The Marshall Project spent months reviewing more than 150 cases in four states, and what they found was striking. Reporters discuss the recent investigation into ICE detention and habeas corpus: who is being held, how they got there and what the courts are doing about it. Then, University of Iowa law professor Kate Melloy Goettel discusses how the legal landscape is shifting and what comes next.

Later, three Iowa State University researchers have built a drone that carries its own water testing lab. They join the program to talk about why that matters for Iowa's nitrate problem.

The Midwest Newsroom is an investigative and enterprise journalism collaboration that includes Iowa Public Radio. The reporting discussed in this show was published in partnership with The Marshall Project, a nonprofit news organization covering the U.S. criminal justice system.

Guests:

  • Luke Nozicka, senior reporter, Midwest Newsroom and St. Louis Public Radio
  • Katie Moore, staff writer, The Marshall Project
  • Kate Melloy Goettel, clinical associate professor and director, Federal Impact Litigation Clinic, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Jonathan Claussen, professor of mechanical engineering, Iowa State University
  • Nathan Neihart, associate professor of electrical and computer engineering, Iowa State University
  • Michelle Soupir, professor of agricultural and biosystems engineering, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River immigrationImmigration and Customs Enforcement
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
More Stories Like This