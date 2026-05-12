Psychologists share latest research on improving criminal procedures

On this episode, we talk with two psychologists at Iowa State University whose research seeks to improve accuracy in witness and suspect testimony in the criminal justice system. Professor of psychology Zlatan Krizan discusses how sleep deprivation may influence confessions and witness statements, while associate professor of psychology Andrew Smith explains how video recording of eyewitness suspect lineups could improve confidence in those practices and assist in criminal trials.

Later, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine researcher Colin Kenny joins the program to talk about using zebrafish in research to better understand a rare eye cancer and improve treatment.

Guests:

