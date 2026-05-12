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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Psychologists share latest research on improving criminal procedures

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshZoe Bentler
Published May 12, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode, we talk with two psychologists at Iowa State University whose research seeks to improve accuracy in witness and suspect testimony in the criminal justice system. Professor of psychology Zlatan Krizan discusses how sleep deprivation may influence confessions and witness statements, while associate professor of psychology Andrew Smith explains how video recording of eyewitness suspect lineups could improve confidence in those practices and assist in criminal trials.

Later, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine researcher Colin Kenny joins the program to talk about using zebrafish in research to better understand a rare eye cancer and improve treatment.

Guests:

  • Zlatan Krizan, professor of psychology and director, Sleep, Self, and Personality Lab, Iowa State University
  • Andrew Smith, associate professor of psychology, Iowa State University
  • Colin Kenny, Ph. D, assistant professor of surgery, University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine
Tags
River to River PsychologyCriminal JusticeCancerSeeking A Cure
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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