Political strategist David Axelrod on partisanship, midterms and more

On this episode of River to River, highlights from a recent wide-ranging conversation with David Axelrod at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City.

Axelrod has been one of the most influential voices in American politics for four decades — he helped build the Obama coalition, he has watched the Democratic Party lose its way with working people, and he's not pulling punches about what comes next.

This event, recorded live on April 28, 2026, was part of the Levitt Lecture series presented by Hancher Auditorium and the University of Iowa College of Law.

Guests:

