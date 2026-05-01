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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Political strategist David Axelrod on partisanship, midterms and more

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published May 1, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this episode of River to River, highlights from a recent wide-ranging conversation with David Axelrod at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City.

Axelrod has been one of the most influential voices in American politics for four decades — he helped build the Obama coalition, he has watched the Democratic Party lose its way with working people, and he's not pulling punches about what comes next.

This event, recorded live on April 28, 2026, was part of the Levitt Lecture series presented by Hancher Auditorium and the University of Iowa College of Law.

Guests:

  • David Axelrod, political consultant and analyst
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River to River 2026 ElectionPresident TrumpPresident ObamaAffordable Care Act
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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