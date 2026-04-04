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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Astronaut reflects on Artemis II Mission

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

It's crunch time at the Iowa Capitol. On this episode of River to River, how lawmakers are grappling with looming deadlines and unresolved budget bills. Then we take a look at how Congress’s latest massive spending bill could leave rural Iowa health care behind. An Iranian American student living in Iowa weighs in on the war in the Middle East. And retired astronaut Clayton Anderson of ISU discusses the Artemis II mission.

Guests:

  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR News
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, IPR news
  • Sam Ghazvin, student, ISU 
  • Clayton Anderson, U.S. Astronaut, Retired
  • Tony Dehner, host, Studio One
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River to River 2026 Legislative SessionMiddle EastSpace Explorationrural health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
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