Astronaut reflects on Artemis II Mission
It's crunch time at the Iowa Capitol. On this episode of River to River, how lawmakers are grappling with looming deadlines and unresolved budget bills. Then we take a look at how Congress’s latest massive spending bill could leave rural Iowa health care behind. An Iranian American student living in Iowa weighs in on the war in the Middle East. And retired astronaut Clayton Anderson of ISU discusses the Artemis II mission.
Guests:
- Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, IPR News
- Natalie Krebs, health reporter, IPR news
- Sam Ghazvin, student, ISU
- Clayton Anderson, U.S. Astronaut, Retired
- Tony Dehner, host, Studio One