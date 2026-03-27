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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

The experts cultivating rurality

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 27, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
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River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

At this year's Obermann Symposium, University of Iowa researchers are tackling the achievement gap for rural students, unequal access to nutritious food and communities not adapting to an aging population. The symposium is meant to harness the work being done in rural areas to better collaborate.

Ben Kieffer speaks with one of the organizers, law professor Daria Fisher Page, and the experts focusing on rural issues; professor of gerontology Brian Kaskie; professor in learning sciences and educational psychology Duhita Mahatmya; and professor of occupational and environmental health Brandi Janssen.

Guests:

  • Daria Fisher Page, clinical professor of law, University of Iowa
  • Brian Kaskie, professor of health management and policy, University of Iowa College of Public Health
  • Duhita Mahatmya, assistant professor in learning sciences and educational psychology, University of Iowa College of Education 
  • Brandi Janssen, clinical professor of occupational and environmental health, University of Iowa
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River to River AgingHealth careRural IowaEducationAgribusiness
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
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