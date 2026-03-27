The experts cultivating rurality

At this year's Obermann Symposium, University of Iowa researchers are tackling the achievement gap for rural students, unequal access to nutritious food and communities not adapting to an aging population. The symposium is meant to harness the work being done in rural areas to better collaborate.

Ben Kieffer speaks with one of the organizers, law professor Daria Fisher Page, and the experts focusing on rural issues; professor of gerontology Brian Kaskie; professor in learning sciences and educational psychology Duhita Mahatmya; and professor of occupational and environmental health Brandi Janssen.

Guests:

