Democrat field clears for Rob Sand in Iowa governor's race

After the filing deadline, Auditor Rob Sand is the sole Democrat still in the race for governor. An uncontested primary seems like good news for Sand, but political scientist Rachel Caufield says it could be a disadvantage.

On this Politics Day, Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State analyze the gubernatorial race as it takes shape, rifts in the MAGA movement over the war in Iran and a legal challenge to Iowa's food stamp rules.

Guests:

