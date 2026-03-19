© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Democrat field clears for Rob Sand in Iowa governor's race

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published March 19, 2026 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

After the filing deadline, Auditor Rob Sand is the sole Democrat still in the race for governor. An uncontested primary seems like good news for Sand, but political scientist Rachel Caufield says it could be a disadvantage.

On this Politics Day, Caufield of Drake University and Jim McCormick of Iowa State analyze the gubernatorial race as it takes shape, rifts in the MAGA movement over the war in Iran and a legal challenge to Iowa's food stamp rules.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Rachel Caufield, Professor, co-chair, department of political science, Drake University
Tags
River to River Militarypublic health2026 Election
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content