River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa sees lowest number of traffic fatalities in a century

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshKatherine Perkins
Published March 6, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
For years, the Iowa State Patrol has set a goal of keeping traffic deaths below 300. In 2025, they not only met that goal, but had the fewest fatalities since 1925 at 259.

On this episode, we discuss some of the factors that have led to this decrease, including the hands-free driving law that took effect in July, with full enforcement beginning this January.

We also learn about Alive at 25, a safety initiative launched by the Iowa Department of Transportation last fall to improve driving behavior among the state's youngest drivers.

Larry Grant of the Iowa DOT explains the biggest factors in fatal crashes around the state and road improvements that keep drivers safe. Then Luke Hoffman of the Iowa Bicycle Coalition outlines the Coalition's safety priorities for the 2026 Legislative session.

This show was originally produced Jan. 8, 2026.

Guests:

  • Sgt. Alex Dinkla, public information officer, Iowa State Patrol
  • Vania Boyd, driver education manager, Iowa Department of Transportation
  • Larry Grant, state safety planner, Iowa Department of Transportation
  • Luke Hoffman, executive director, Iowa Bicycle Coalition
