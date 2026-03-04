© 2026 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Kai Ryssdal talks AI, brain drain and more in front of a live audience

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanJohn Pemble
Published March 4, 2026 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Thousands gathered at Drake University’s Knapp Center for a conversation between River to River host Ben Kieffer and Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. The event featured a discussion about the state of the U.S. economy. Ryssdal also shared personal stories from his path to public radio — including an unlikely job at a bookstore that shaped his career.

This special edition of River to River brings you highlights from that conversation, recorded live on stage at Drake University.

This episode was originally produced in November 2025.

Guests:

  • Kai Ryssdal, host and senior editor, Marketplace
River to River EconomyFederal cuts 2025federal government
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
John Pemble
John Pemble is IPR's Technical Producer, News, with expertise in audio recording and production, hosting, and reporting. Pemble is also an accomplished journalist and podcast producer, and has won multiple awards for his podcast production work and audio reporting.
