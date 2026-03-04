Kai Ryssdal talks AI, brain drain and more in front of a live audience

Thousands gathered at Drake University’s Knapp Center for a conversation between River to River host Ben Kieffer and Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal. The event featured a discussion about the state of the U.S. economy. Ryssdal also shared personal stories from his path to public radio — including an unlikely job at a bookstore that shaped his career.

This special edition of River to River brings you highlights from that conversation, recorded live on stage at Drake University.

This episode was originally produced in November 2025.

Guests:

