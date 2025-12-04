Clock is ticking for Congress to decide on extending ACA benefits
Over 100,000 Iowans could see health insurance premiums double — or worse — in less than a month. Can Congress find a compromise? Political scientists explore the options. They also offer analysis on Tennessee's special election, U.S. military strikes on boats allegedly carrying drugs, and more.
Guests:
- Sara Mitchell, professor and collegiate fellow, University of Iowa
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University