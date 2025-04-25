Iowa art exhibit embodies race, regionalism and representation in the heart of the Midwest

The work of Grant Wood evokes the history and culture of the Midwest, but it really only shows a narrow view of the Midwestern experience.

This year, the Grant Wood Art Colony Symposium is inspired by the "It's a fine thing," exhibit at the Stanley Museum. The exhibit explores the Black Midwestern experience. University of Iowa assistant professor of history Ashley Howard and Stanley Museum curator of special projects Derek Nnuro discuss their work with the exhibit.

The symposium is entitled Race and Regionalism, Representation in the Heartland, and director of the Grant Wood Art Colony Maura Pilcher joins the program to share what regionalism is and how this symposium has evolved over the last 16 years. Later in the hour, we'll hear from Lyndsey Scott, who is the current Grant Wood Fellow.

Guests:

