Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Iowa art exhibit embodies race, regionalism and representation in the heart of the Midwest

By Charity Nebbe,
Madeleine WillisDani Gehr
Published April 25, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
The work of Grant Wood evokes the history and culture of the Midwest, but it really only shows a narrow view of the Midwestern experience.

This year, the Grant Wood Art Colony Symposium is inspired by the "It's a fine thing," exhibit at the Stanley Museum. The exhibit explores the Black Midwestern experience. University of Iowa assistant professor of history Ashley Howard and Stanley Museum curator of special projects Derek Nnuro discuss their work with the exhibit.

The symposium is entitled Race and Regionalism, Representation in the Heartland, and director of the Grant Wood Art Colony Maura Pilcher joins the program to share what regionalism is and how this symposium has evolved over the last 16 years. Later in the hour, we'll hear from Lyndsey Scott, who is the current Grant Wood Fellow.

Guests:

  • Maura Pilcher, director, Grant Wood Art Colony
  • Derek Nnuro, curator of special projects, The Stanley Museum
  • Ashley Howard, assistant professor of history and African American Studies, University of Iowa
  • Lyndsey Scott, Grant Wood Fellow, University of Iowa Grant Wood Art Colony
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's 'Talk of Iowa' host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
