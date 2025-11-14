© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
COVID forever changed life at home and at work

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published November 14, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic turned life upside down for people around the world. Five years later, Iowans who worked throughout the pandemic remember their experiences and share how it has changed work and life for them in the years since.

High school teacher Brady Shutt remembers moving classes online and thinks about the long term impact on students and teachers. As a restaurant owner and worker, EJ Droessler saw the industry change completely in 2020. Nurse Greg Opseth recalls what it was like on the frontlines of the pandemic. Public health expert Lina Tucker Reinders remembers how her team was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 and many people looked at public health in a new way. Finally, Courtney Crowder of the The Des Moines Register talks about the role of journalists during and post-pandemic.

This episode was originally produced March 25, 2025.

Guests:

  • Brady Shutt, teacher, Liberty High School
  • EJ Droessler, co-owner, EJ’s Wine Shop
  • Greg Opseth, president, Iowa Nurse’s Association
  • Lina Tucker Reinders, executive director, Iowa Public Health Association
  • Courtney Crowder, Iowa columnist, senior writer, Des Moines Register
River to River COVID-19public healthEducationHealth care
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
