River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa’s political shift, ISU’s new leader and auroras overhead

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani GehrZoe Bentler
Published November 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa Democrats once dominated statewide politics. Now, Republicans hold a firm grip on the state’s political landscape. Des Moines Register reporters Brianne Pfannenstiel and Tim Webber break down the dramatic 15-year shift in voter registration — including why Democrats have lost more than 200,000 registered voters and how that will shape the 2026 governor’s race.

Later, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette joins the program to introduce Iowa State University’s new president, David Cook, and what his leadership means for the future of the university. Then, we hear from Natalie Leathers of Table 2 Table about this weekend’s Cranksgiving, a fast-growing community fundraiser that blends biking with food donation at a moment when need remains high after the federal shutdown.

We also turn to the night sky. University of Iowa physicist Greg Howes explains the spectacular auroras that lit up Iowa this week — why they happen, why they were visible so far south and what they tell us about the effects of space weather here on Earth.

And to close out the hour, IPR’s Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Tim Webber, data visualization specialist, Des Moines Register
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Natalie Leathers, communications and development coordinator, Table 2 Table
  • Greg Howes, professor of physics & astronomy, University of Iowa
  • Mark Simmet, host, IPR Studio One
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
