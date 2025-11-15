Iowa’s political shift, ISU’s new leader and auroras overhead

Iowa Democrats once dominated statewide politics. Now, Republicans hold a firm grip on the state’s political landscape. Des Moines Register reporters Brianne Pfannenstiel and Tim Webber break down the dramatic 15-year shift in voter registration — including why Democrats have lost more than 200,000 registered voters and how that will shape the 2026 governor’s race.

Later, Vanessa Miller of The Gazette joins the program to introduce Iowa State University’s new president, David Cook, and what his leadership means for the future of the university. Then, we hear from Natalie Leathers of Table 2 Table about this weekend’s Cranksgiving, a fast-growing community fundraiser that blends biking with food donation at a moment when need remains high after the federal shutdown.

We also turn to the night sky. University of Iowa physicist Greg Howes explains the spectacular auroras that lit up Iowa this week — why they happen, why they were visible so far south and what they tell us about the effects of space weather here on Earth.

And to close out the hour, IPR’s Mark Simmet grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

