Rural areas struggle to attract, maintain lawyers
More than half of rural counties in Iowa are legal deserts. So, what happens when you need a lawyer but there isn't one?
Sociologist David Peters and aspiring rural lawyer Emma Bartling join the program to talk about their research into rural deserts and the ways states are trying to incentivize lawyers to practice in rural areas. Then, University of Iowa legal expert Brian Farrell discusses how access to justice doesn't necessarily correlate with the number of attorneys in a community.
Then, Iowa State researchers are developing an app that can predict unsafe indoor temperatures. Professors Ukrike Passe, Michael Dorneich and Baskar Ganapathysubramanian join to talk about this project.
Guests:
- David Peters, professor of sociology and extension rural sociologist, Iowa State University
- Emma Bartling, Iowa State University 2025 graduate, law student at the University of South Dakota
- Brian Farrell, associate professor of instruction, University of Iowa College of Law
- Ulrike Passe, professor of architecture, director of the Center for Building Energy Research, Iowa State University
- Michael Dorneich, Morrill Professor in the department of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, Iowa State University
- Baskar Ganapathysubramanian, Anderlik Professor in engineering and professor of mechanical engineering, Iowa State University