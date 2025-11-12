© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Rural areas struggle to attract, maintain lawyers

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published November 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

More than half of rural counties in Iowa are legal deserts. So, what happens when you need a lawyer but there isn't one?

Sociologist David Peters and aspiring rural lawyer Emma Bartling join the program to talk about their research into rural deserts and the ways states are trying to incentivize lawyers to practice in rural areas. Then, University of Iowa legal expert Brian Farrell discusses how access to justice doesn't necessarily correlate with the number of attorneys in a community.

Then, Iowa State researchers are developing an app that can predict unsafe indoor temperatures. Professors Ukrike Passe, Michael Dorneich and Baskar Ganapathysubramanian join to talk about this project.

Guests:

  • David Peters, professor of sociology and extension rural sociologist, Iowa State University
  • Emma Bartling, Iowa State University 2025 graduate, law student at the University of South Dakota
  • Brian Farrell, associate professor of instruction, University of Iowa College of Law
  • Ulrike Passe, professor of architecture, director of the Center for Building Energy Research, Iowa State University
  • Michael Dorneich, Morrill Professor in the department of industrial and manufacturing systems engineering, Iowa State University
  • Baskar Ganapathysubramanian, Anderlik Professor in engineering and professor of mechanical engineering, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River Rural IowaEducationHigher Educationclimate changeWeather
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content