Rural areas struggle to attract, maintain lawyers

More than half of rural counties in Iowa are legal deserts. So, what happens when you need a lawyer but there isn't one?

Sociologist David Peters and aspiring rural lawyer Emma Bartling join the program to talk about their research into rural deserts and the ways states are trying to incentivize lawyers to practice in rural areas. Then, University of Iowa legal expert Brian Farrell discusses how access to justice doesn't necessarily correlate with the number of attorneys in a community.

Then, Iowa State researchers are developing an app that can predict unsafe indoor temperatures. Professors Ukrike Passe, Michael Dorneich and Baskar Ganapathysubramanian join to talk about this project.

Guests:

