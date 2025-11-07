Nurses innovating health care solutions
Many of us have anxiety about getting older. On this archive edition of River to River, the link between exercise and aging anxiety. But first, a look at a program at the University of Iowa that encourages nurses across the state to innovate.
Parts of this show were produced in Nov. 2023 and May 2025.
Guests:
- Allison Hurt, Iowa Nurse Innovators liaison, staff nurse, University of Iowa Health Care
- Lynnette Kenne, retired nurse, University of Iowa Health Care
- Courtney Smith, registered nurse, Perioperative Nursing Division, University of Iowa Health Care
- Sarah Francis, professor and Jane Armstrong Endowed Chair of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Iowa State University