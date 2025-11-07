© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Nurses innovating health care solutions

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDani Gehr
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Many of us have anxiety about getting older. On this archive edition of River to River, the link between exercise and aging anxiety. But first, a look at a program at the University of Iowa that encourages nurses across the state to innovate.

Parts of this show were produced in Nov. 2023 and May 2025.

Guests:

  • Allison Hurt, Iowa Nurse Innovators liaison, staff nurse, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Lynnette Kenne, retired nurse, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Courtney Smith, registered nurse, Perioperative Nursing Division, University of Iowa Health Care
  • Sarah Francis, professor and Jane Armstrong Endowed Chair of Food Science and Human Nutrition, Iowa State University
Tags
River to River AgingHealth care
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
