Des Moines school bond referendum passes, Cedar Rapids fails this week
For this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with reporters Samantha Hernandez and Grace King about the outcomes for school bond referendums voted on by Des Moines and Cedar Rapids residents. Then, we discuss the many legal developments over delayed SNAP funding amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history with Drake University professor Jennifer Zwagerman.
We also hear from one Iowan who's helping lead a countywide effort to gather food and household items for residents in need during this shutdown. Then we groove into the weekend with Tony Dehner.
Guests:
- Samantha Hernandez, education reporter, Des Moines Register
- Grace King, K-12 education reporter, The Gazette
- Jennifer Zwagerman, associate professor of law and director, Drake Agricultural Law Center
- Aly Nichols, administrative specialist, Council Bluffs Fire Department
- Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host