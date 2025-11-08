© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Des Moines school bond referendum passes, Cedar Rapids fails this week

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published November 8, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

For this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with reporters Samantha Hernandez and Grace King about the outcomes for school bond referendums voted on by Des Moines and Cedar Rapids residents. Then, we discuss the many legal developments over delayed SNAP funding amid the longest government shutdown in U.S. history with Drake University professor Jennifer Zwagerman.

We also hear from one Iowan who's helping lead a countywide effort to gather food and household items for residents in need during this shutdown. Then we groove into the weekend with Tony Dehner.

Guests:

  • Samantha Hernandez, education reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Grace King, K-12 education reporter, The Gazette
  • Jennifer Zwagerman, associate professor of law and director, Drake Agricultural Law Center
  • Aly Nichols, administrative specialist, Council Bluffs Fire Department
  • Tony Dehner, IPR senior music producer, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
