River to River

Takeaways from the 2025 election

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published November 6, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
What do this week’s election results tell us about the mood of voters — and what’s ahead for 2026? Plus, where blame lands in the ongoing shutdown.

Democrats swept major contests in key states, in what some are calling a referendum on former President Donald Trump’s return to office and the direction of his second term.

On this episode of River to River, political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University break down the election results in Iowa and across the nation. We also examine how voter concerns over public schools and the economy shaped turnout and outcomes across the ballot.

Plus the federal government shutdown enters day 35. We look at who voters and politicians are blaming.

Guests:

  • Rachel Caufield, professor of political science, Drake University
  • Kelly Winfrey, director, ISU Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
