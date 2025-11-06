Takeaways from the 2025 election

Democrats swept major contests in key states, in what some are calling a referendum on former President Donald Trump’s return to office and the direction of his second term.

On this episode of River to River, political scientists Rachel Caufield of Drake University and Kelly Winfrey of Iowa State University break down the election results in Iowa and across the nation. We also examine how voter concerns over public schools and the economy shaped turnout and outcomes across the ballot.

Plus the federal government shutdown enters day 35. We look at who voters and politicians are blaming.

Guests:

