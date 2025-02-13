© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Fitness wisdom for people in their 40s, 50s and beyond

By Charity Nebbe,
Dani GehrMadeleine Willis
Published February 13, 2025 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe

It's common for people to feel stuck in their fitness practice as they age. Drake graduate and retired professional soccer player Aaron Leventhal gives his wisdom on finding progress and fulfillment in exercise in his new book, The New Fit: How To Own Your Fitness Journey in Your 40s, 50s, and Beyond.

Then, IPR's Madeleine Willis, Madeleine King and Natalie Dunlap visited two senior living communities and heard love stories and advice from the residents.

Guests:

  • Aaron Leventhal, author, fitness trainer, retired professional soccer player
  • The residents of Scottish Rite Park and Oaknoll Community
Tags
Talk of Iowa Arts & LifeExercise & FitnessAging
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is IPR's<i> Talk of Iowa</i> host. She also hosts IPR's podcasts <i>Garden Variety</i> and <i>Unsettled</i>. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelors degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Madeleine Willis
Madeleine Willis is IPR's Production Assistant supporting the talk shows and The Sunny Side Project. Willis has experience in audio production, reporting, writing and editing stories and conversations. She's reported and produced conversations on womanhood, sports, and good news from across Iowa. Willis will receive her bachelors degree from the University of Iowa in May 2025.
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content