River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

An effort to save Iowa's water quality tracking system

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 31, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

This summer Des Moines residents couldn't water their lawns — not because of drought, but due to nitrate pollution. Now, the very system that monitors Iowa's water quality faces a shutdown. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with director of IIHR Hydroscience and Engineering Larry Weber about the implications if we no longer track water quality and the effort to fund the network of 60 sensors across the state.

Then, history professor Rob Rouphail shares the story of the 1994 cyclone that hit Mauritius and widespread reports of werewolf sightings.

Guests:

  • Larry Weber, Edwin B. Green Chair in Hydraulics, director of the Center for Hydrologic Development, interim director of the Iowa Flood Center, University of Iowa
  • Rob Rouphail, assistant professor of history, University of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
