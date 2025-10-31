An effort to save Iowa's water quality tracking system

This summer Des Moines residents couldn't water their lawns — not because of drought, but due to nitrate pollution. Now, the very system that monitors Iowa's water quality faces a shutdown. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with director of IIHR Hydroscience and Engineering Larry Weber about the implications if we no longer track water quality and the effort to fund the network of 60 sensors across the state.

Then, history professor Rob Rouphail shares the story of the 1994 cyclone that hit Mauritius and widespread reports of werewolf sightings.

Guests:

