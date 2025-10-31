An effort to save Iowa's water quality tracking system
This summer Des Moines residents couldn't water their lawns — not because of drought, but due to nitrate pollution. Now, the very system that monitors Iowa's water quality faces a shutdown. Host Ben Kieffer speaks with director of IIHR Hydroscience and Engineering Larry Weber about the implications if we no longer track water quality and the effort to fund the network of 60 sensors across the state.
Then, history professor Rob Rouphail shares the story of the 1994 cyclone that hit Mauritius and widespread reports of werewolf sightings.
Guests:
- Larry Weber, Edwin B. Green Chair in Hydraulics, director of the Center for Hydrologic Development, interim director of the Iowa Flood Center, University of Iowa
- Rob Rouphail, assistant professor of history, University of Iowa