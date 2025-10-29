AI makes surveillance cameras more powerful — what are your rights when you're being watched?
Surveillance cameras are spreading across Iowa and artificial intelligence makes them far more powerful.
IPR's James Kelley shares his investigation into the controversial Flock cameras installed in dozens of Iowa communities. Later in the hour, legal scholar Megan Graham shares what rights citizens have in the AI area.
Guests:
- James Kelley, reporter, IPR News
- Megan Graham, legal scholar, University of Iowa