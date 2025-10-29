© 2025 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

AI makes surveillance cameras more powerful — what are your rights when you're being watched?

By Ben Kieffer,
Dani Gehr
Published October 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Surveillance cameras are spreading across Iowa and artificial intelligence makes them far more powerful.

IPR's James Kelley shares his investigation into the controversial Flock cameras installed in dozens of Iowa communities. Later in the hour, legal scholar Megan Graham shares what rights citizens have in the AI area.

Guests:

  • James Kelley, reporter, IPR News
  • Megan Graham, legal scholar, University of Iowa
Tags
River to River New TechArtificial IntelligenceCrimePolice and Law Enforcement
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Dani Gehr
Dani Gehr is a talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University. Since 2022, Gehr has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Dani Gehr
Related Content