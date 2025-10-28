Judge pens book about the murderer in his hometown, 'A Monster in Mount Pleasant'
An Iowa federal judge reckons with the murders that rocked his hometown and changed the course of his life.
On October 29, 1978, the city of Mount Pleasant was rocked by the murder of mother and daughter Clementine and Karol Beavers in their home. The case had gone cold until a third woman, Susan Wheelock, was killed in her place of work, six months later.
CJ Williams was Karol's classmate, a coworker of Susan's and he knew the convicted killer. These murders influenced Williams to seek a career in criminal justice, and his book, A Monster in Mount Pleasant: A Story of Murders and Justice delves into the multilayered story of these murders and the complicated journey to justice.
Host Ben Kieffer talks with Williams about his book, and a revelation made since its publication. Williams will be speaking at the New London High School Auditorium at 6 p.m. Nov. 20.
Guest:
- CJ Williams, author, chief judge, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Iowa