What rising trade tensions mean for Iowa farmers

Published October 30, 2025 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this Politics Day episode of River to River, Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University join to discuss this week's official gubernatorial campaign announcement from Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

They also discuss what it will take to end the month-long government shutdown, and what's at stake for Iowa as President Donald Trump visits Asia for trade talks with the president of China. Also, as Iowans get ready to head to the polls for next week’s city and school elections, we’ll talk about why these local races matter more than you might think.

Guests:

  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield professor of political science, Grinnell College
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of "River to River." Since 2007, Kieffer has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Kieffer has a bachelor's degree from the University of Iowa.
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from St. Cloud State University. Since 2022, McIntosh has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
