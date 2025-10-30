What rising trade tensions mean for Iowa farmers

On this Politics Day episode of River to River, Wayne Moyer of Grinnell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University join to discuss this week's official gubernatorial campaign announcement from Republican Rep. Randy Feenstra, who represents Iowa's 4th Congressional District.

They also discuss what it will take to end the month-long government shutdown, and what's at stake for Iowa as President Donald Trump visits Asia for trade talks with the president of China. Also, as Iowans get ready to head to the polls for next week’s city and school elections, we’ll talk about why these local races matter more than you might think.

Guests:

